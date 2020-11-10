Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence in Afghanistan remains high despite Taliban commitments to reduce it: Ghani at SCO

Violence in Afghanistan by Taliban remained high despite the terrorist group commitments, President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday adding that regional and global framework is key to dealing with all terror networks attempting to disrupt peace, progress and cooperation in the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:11 IST
Violence in Afghanistan remains high despite Taliban commitments to reduce it: Ghani at SCO
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Violence in Afghanistan by Taliban remained high despite the terrorist group's promise to reduce attacks on civilians, President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday adding that regional and global framework is key to dealing with all terror networks attempting to disrupt peace, progress and cooperation in the country. Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit through a video conference, the Afghan President said Afghanistan is faced with "multiple forms of turmoil" but peace remains "most urgent and important priority" for the country, Tolo News reported.

"Unfortunately, not only the promised reduction of violence and comprehensive ceasefire has not been realized, but the violence by the Taliban has increased substantially," Ghani said. "As respect for sovereignty is a cardinal principle of SCO, we ask all of you to support a sustainable peace process within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," he said.

The talks between a government delegation and the delegation of Taliban have been going on in Doha since mid-September but progress has been slow amid rising violence by the terror groups in Afghanistan. This virtual meeting was the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State held in the backdrop of major regional and global developments. The meeting was attended by leaders of all eight member countries including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Ghani mentioned Kabul University attack in which over 22 people were killed, calling it inhumane. He said the attack "is a symptom of a cult of violence and reliance on drug production and smuggling of our natural capital and cultural heritage as sources of funding that requires a reality check." He said Afghanistan is right at the centre of the untapped potential that could bring enhanced prosperity and peace to the region.

"By location, history outlook and choice, we are poised to provide a platform for regional and global cooperation, especially by connecting Central, South and West Asia to and from East Asia by land," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pakistan appoint Babar as test captain

Pakistan named Babar Azam as their new test captain on Tuesday, putting the batsman in charge of teams across all formats. Babar replaces Azhar Ali, who led Pakistan to a 1-0 series defeat in England earlier this year.I feel truly honoured ...

From Asia to Africa, refugees hope Biden win could help rebuild lives

By Beh Lih Yi and Nita Bhalla KUALA LUMPURNAIROBI, Nov 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - J oe Bidens U.S. presidential election win has raised hopes of resettlement for refugees from Asia to Africa, many in countries where they are denied wor...

EU to approve Pfizer COVID vaccine contract on Wednesday

The European Commission will approve on Wednesday a contract for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech , its President Ursula von der Leyen said.Tomorrow we will authorise a contract for up to 300 million...

Battle-hardy Tigray back in spotlight as Ethiopia conflict flares

Once again, troops are rushing into a rugged corner of Ethiopia that has been at the heart of momentous events for decades, from war with Eritrea to the toppling of a Marxist dictatorship. This time, it is the federal government sending jet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020