Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shringla's visit further consolidates India-Maldives close relations: High commission

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla concluded his two-day Maldives visit, during which Male and New Delhi signed four agreements -- including on Greater Male Connectivity Project -- on Tuesday.

ANI | Male | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:37 IST
Shringla's visit further consolidates India-Maldives close relations: High commission
Indian High Commission here said that the visit served to reinforce core values of the Maldives and India partnership.. Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla concluded his two-day Maldives visit, during which Male and New Delhi signed four agreements -- including on Greater Male Connectivity Project -- on Tuesday. The Indian High Commission here said the two-day visit served to reinforce core values of the Maldives-India partnership.

"After a two-day visit packed with productive meetings and civil society engagements, Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla departed for Delhi. The visit served to reinforce core values of the #MaldivesIndia partnership & further consolidated our close friendly relations," the Indian High Commission here tweeted. The Indian High Commission here added that Shringla had called on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Monday and briefed him on the satisfactory status of implementation of decisions taken during his interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2018 and June 2019.

President Solih had expressed his deep appreciation for the support received from India in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, the USD 250 million financial assistance provided in September 2020 as budget support. During an event, Shringla had also said the country would be among the first nations to receive the COVID-19 vaccines as soon as one developed in India.

"The Maldives will be among the first countries to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, as soon as one is developed in India," Shringla noted. Earlier, Solih and Modi had also interacted through a video-conference in April 2020 to discuss assistance to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, while reviewing the state of bilateral relations with his counterpart Abdul Ghafoor, Shringla discussed the respective national approaches to deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ghafoor conveyed his government's appreciation for India's substantial assistance to the Maldives to tide over the effects of the pandemic. Ghafoor and Shringla positively assessed the robust growth in the diverse planks of the bilateral ties between the two countries, including development partnership, health cooperation, connectivity, trade, and economic relations.

Among his other high-level bilateral meetings, Shringla held one with Speaker Mohamed Nasheed, during which he acknowledged the latter's long-standing support to the strengthening of India-Maldives relations. Shringla, along with Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, witnessed the signing of the agreement for extending USD 100 million grant to the Maldives to part-finance the Greater Male Connectivity Project.

Memoranda of Understanding on setting up of a Drug-detox Centre (MVR 7,980,536.69 grant) in Addu City and upgrading the Agricultural Research Centre in Hanimaadhoo (MVR 1,711,434.60 grant) were also concluded. Shringla also participated in the event to handover equipment for the setting up of Children's Parks in 67 islands spread out across the Atolls.

He even visited the site of the Ekuveni ground in Male where a new running track is being laid out with funds from an Indian grant. Both these projects are included in the roughly 30 projects being implemented in the Maldives under the Rs 90 crore (USD 13 million) grant assistance from India.

According to the high commission, this is the first high-level bilateral visit from India to the Maldives this year and follows the interaction held on August 13, 2020, between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid in digital video-conference format.(ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Complete all formalities for construction of HP Central University campus soon: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Tuesday instructed officials to expedite the completion of all formalities for the construction of permanent campuses of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh i...

In a first, Bangladesh seeks Interpol's help to arrest trafficking kingpins

Bangladesh has shared details of suspected human traffickers with Interpol for the first time, a police official said on Tuesday, as it seeks to stop the kidnap and killing of migrants.Minto Mia became the first Bangladeshi trafficker to fe...

Wave of migrant arrivals leaves 2,000 stranded at Gran Canaria dockside camp

More than 2,000 African migrants were stranded in a dockside camp on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria on Tuesday after a wave of arrivals overwhelmed local authorities capacity to house them.Its a disaster. Theres a huge spike in arrivals...

Reactions to death of PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat

Tributes came from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and from around the world after the death of Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator who died in Jerusalem on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19. - Palestinian Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020