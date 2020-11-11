Left Menu
Hong Kong opposition lawmakers resign en masse over Beijing resolution regarding termination of politicians

All the Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers on Wednesday resigned together in the protest of China top legislative body's resolution, which gives local authorities power to unseat politicians without having to go through the city's courts, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

11-11-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

All the Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers on Wednesday resigned together in the protest of China top legislative body's resolution, which gives local authorities power to unseat politicians without having to go through the city's courts, Hong Kong Free Press reported. Democratic Party lawmaker Wu Chi-wai, convenor of the pro-democracy bloc slammed Beijing resolution as "ridiculous" and said the decision signalled Beijing complete abandonment of the Basic Law.

"Hong Kong, from today onward, can no longer tell the world that there is 'one country, two systems'," Wu said. Earlier, four Hong Kong opposition lawmakers were disqualified with immediate effect after the National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) passed the resolution, South China Morning Post reported.

The lawmakers unseated on Wednesday were the Civic Party's Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, Kwok Ka-ki and Dennis Kwok, alongside Kenneth Leung of the Professionals Guild, who were previously barred from running in the now-postponed Legislative Council elections, originally slated for September. Earlier in the day, state-run Xinhua news agency reported that lawmakers would immediately lose their seats under specified circumstances such as for promoting Hong Kong independence and engaging in acts threatening national security.

It also stated that any announcement of lawmakers losing their seats would be made directly by the Hong Kong government. The city administration revealed the four lawmakers had been removed within minutes of the NPCSC resolution being handed down, leading to the suspension of a Legco meeting attended by the barred quartet.

The four were originally disqualified in July from contesting the Legco elections - which were subsequently postponed for a year by the government, citing coronavirus pandemic concerns - for previously calling on foreign governments to sanction Beijing and Hong Kong. They were, however, at the time allowed to carry on and serve out the extended one-year term. (ANI)

