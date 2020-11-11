Left Menu
Pak witnesses sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, authorities order fresh restrictions

As Pakistan is witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus case, authorities on Wednesday issued fresh restrictions limiting all public gatherings to 500 people, including cultural, political, religious, entertainment and civic gatherings.

11-11-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

As Pakistan is witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus case, authorities on Wednesday issued fresh restrictions limiting all public gatherings to 500 people, including cultural, political, religious, entertainment and civic gatherings. The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has recommended limiting all public gatherings to 500 people, including cultural, political, religious, entertainment, and civil gatherings.

The meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, was told that the virus increased three-folds since the NCOC recommended banning large public gatherings and outdoor activities on October 12 and November 3 to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for its final decision. Pakistan is witnessing a sudden spurt in coronavirus infection with 1,708 cases detected in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 348,184, while the death toll reached 7,021.

The total active cases in the South Asian nuclear state currently stand at 21,098. The country recorded over 13,000 cases this month alone, giving credence to health experts' warnings about a second wave of the novel virus.

The NCOC also wants early closing of markets and safe days. "After consultative discussions, the recommendations would be shared with the provinces for consequent decision and enforcement," said the NCOC in a statement. The body has recommended urgent and emergency measures to the NCC for final approval after consensus by all stakeholders.

Appreciating COVID-19 standard operating procedures compliance in mosques, the NCOC noted a "decline in compliance at present and appealed to all stakeholders to further follow the same rather enhance amid possible second wave". (ANI)

