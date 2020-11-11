Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation, global developments with Brazilian counterpart
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:07 IST
Jaishankar said in a tweet that the two countries will work closely in multilateral forums including BRICS and IBSA.
"A productive virtual meeting with FM @ernestofaraujo of Brazil. Extensive discussions on bilateral cooperation and global developments. Will work closely in multilateral forums including BRICS and IBSA," he said. (ANI)
