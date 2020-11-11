Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.9 mln

Left Menu
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 1,904,820, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Wednesday.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:14 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 1,904,820, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Wednesday. The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 45,954 as of Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 1,607,108 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency. The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC show.

The southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted. The northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

