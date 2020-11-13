Bangladesh reports 1,767 new COVID-19 cases, 427,198 in total

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh has reached 427,198, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Friday. The Dhaka Tribune reported 19 COVID-19 deaths and 1,767 fresh cases overnight.

Citing Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release, Dhaka Tribune reported, a total of 13,539 samples were tested at 115 authorised laboratories across the country during the time. Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 13.05 per cent tested positive, while 17.05 per cent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release said.

Among the total infections, 80.75 per cent of patients have recovered, while 1.44 per cent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive case was reported in the country on March 8, release added. (ANI)