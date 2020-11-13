Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:10 IST
Israeli embassy hosts virtual Diwali celebration with spectacular performances by singers
It was a lively evening of excellent music, conversation and exchange of ideas between the two singers.. Image Credit: ANI

A virtual Diwali celebration organised by Israeli Embassy here with music performances by singers of India and Israel, Lucky Ali and Liora Itzhak respectively. The online meeting, which took place via Zoom on Thursday, was opened by the Deputy Israeli Ambassador to India, Rony Yedidia Clein, and included a virtual tour of the market in Ramla in central Israel and a visit to a synagogue of Indian immigrants in Israel.

To mark the festival of Diwali, there was a meeting between two musicians who symbolise the special connection between Israel and India: the Israeli singer of Indian origin Liora Itzhak, and Indian musician and singer Lucky Ali, according to a statement by the embassy. Ali, who visited Israel and fell in love with the country and the people, recently recorded an album with Israeli singer Eliezer Butzer. Liora Itzhak, an Israeli singer of Indian descent, currently creates music that combines Israeli music with Indian music.

The special broadcast ended with Liora's visit to Tandoori Restaurant, and a meeting with the Ambassador of Indian Food in Israel, Rina Pushkarna, and the raising of a glass of the Indian drink, lassi, for the brotherhood between the people and in honour of Diwali and Hanukkah. "It was a lively evening of excellent music, conversation and exchange of ideas between the two singers," the embassy said.

"The holidays of Diwali and Hanukkah are similar in that they both symboliae the victory of light over darkness and are celebrated by lighting oil lamps or candles," it added. Diwali will be celebrated across India on November 14. (ANI)

