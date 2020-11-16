Left Menu
PTI continues to lead in controversial Gilgit-Baltistan elections

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues to remain in lead in eight of the 24 constituencies of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections as of 9

ANI | Gilgit-Baltistan | Updated: 16-11-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 09:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues to remain in lead in eight of the 24 constituencies of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections as of 9:00 am on Monday, according to unofficial results. According to Geo News, as of 9:00 am on Monday, Raja Muhammad Zakeria Khan won in the GBA-7, Skardu-I constituency with 5,288 votes, Syed Amjad Ali won in the GBA-11, Kharmang constituency with 6,612 votes, Shamsul Haq Lone won in the GBA-14, Astore-II constituency with 5,418 votes and Raja Azam Khan won in the GBA-12, Shigar constituency with 10,349 votes, show unofficial results.

Meanwhile, independents had won unofficial victories in six constituencies. Geo News reported that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was leading in five constituencies, with unofficial victories in four constituencies, Jamil Ahmed in the GBA-2, Gilgit-II constituency with 6,848 votes; Muhammad Ismail in the GBA-24, Ghanche-III constituency with 6,204 votes; and Amjad Hussain in both the GBA-I, Gilgit-I constituency with 11,178 votes and GBA-4, Nagar-I constituency with 11,178 votes.

Unofficial results also showed Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) candidate having won the GBA-8, Skardu-II constituency with 7,842 votes. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had the upper hand in two constituencies, while the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI-F) was ahead in one constituency.

The voting process in the region began at 8 am and continued until 5 pm without any interval on Sunday. The elections were held amidst protest by people of Gilgit Baltistan against the Pakistan government's "illegal occupation" in the region.

PPP had also demanded that candidates of the ruling PTI be disqualified from the election alleging rigging. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who has been in the region for weeks and leading the party's political campaign, said that the election commission must not fail the people and should ensure that "every vote is cast and counted".

Geo News reported PPP Senator Sherry Rehman had also expressed her deep concern over the "deliberate restrictions on women's voting" in the Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 and voiced worry over alleged rigging at the polling stations. (ANI)

