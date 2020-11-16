Bangladesh records 2,139 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh has reached 4,32,333, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Monday. The Daily Star reported 21 deaths and 2,139 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Citing Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release, The Daily Star reported, a total of 15,768 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours. However, 1,604 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The current positivity rate is 13.57 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 16.99 percent, added the release. (ANI)