Germany reports 14,419 new COVID-19 cases, 267 deaths

Berlin [Germany], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Germany's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose 14,419 to 815,746, said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the federal government agency for disease control and prevention, on Tuesday.

The total death toll from the disease rose by 267 to 12,814, the RKI added.

Germany entered a partial lockdown in November in reaction to the second COVID-19 wave and rising infection numbers. The government proposed tougher contact restrictions including no private celebrations until Christmas as well as a general obligation to wear masks in schools and classrooms, according to local media reports. (ANI/Xinhua)