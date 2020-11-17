Ajay Kumar concurrently accredited as Indian envoy to Burundi

The present High Commissioner of India to Uganda A Ajay Kumar has been concurrently accredited as the next Indian envoy to Burundi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday. Ambassador Kumar joined the Indian Foreign Service in the year 2001, the MEA said.

"A Ajay Kumar (IFS:2001), presently High Commissioner of India to Uganda, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Burundi, with residence in Kampala," MEA said in a statement.Ajay Kumar was posted as Third Secretary between 2003-05 and as Second Secretary [Info] and Head of Chancery during 2005-06 in the Indian Embassy in Tehran. Thereafter, he returned to India and served in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi as Under Secretary dealing with Pakistan during 2006-08

He served in the Indian Embassy in Bahrain from 2008-2012 and thereafter in Tehran from 2012-14. He served as India's Ambassador to Iraq from May 2014-November 2015. Later he served as Deputy High Commissioner in Canberra, Australia (2016-17). Kumar thereafter has served in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi in the Indian Ocean Region of MEA as Joint Secretary (IOR-II) prior to assuming his charge as Joint Secretary (DPA-I). (ANI)