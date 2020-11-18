S Korea reports 313 more COVID-19 cases, 29,311 in total

Seoul [South Korea], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 313 more COVID-19 cases as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 29,311. Of the new cases, 91 were Seoul residents and 81 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Sixty-eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,262. Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 496. The total fatality rate stood at 1.69 per cent.

A total of 113 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 25,973. The total recovery rate was 88.61 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)