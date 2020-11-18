Left Menu
NoC issued to private agency for charter flight from Auckland to Delhi

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 18-11-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian High Commission to New Zealand on Wednesday granted provisional No Objection Certificate (NOC) to a private agency for a charter flight from Auckland to Delhi. "High Commission has granted provisional NOC to M/s. Mann Travels for their private charter flight from Auckland-Singapore-Delhi on 26 November 2020," tweeted India in New Zealand.

According to NOC, all the conditions of the Government of India, State Government, local authorities in India with regards to operating the charter flights including but not limited to uploading of passenger's manifest, airfare to be charged, and any other COVID-19 related norms/quarantine, as applicable, are fully adhered. High Commission stated in NOC, the Airline will directly liaise with Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) for obtaining the flight clearance for the charter flight.

Details regarding flight departure, delays, rescheduling would be shared with the High Commission on a real-time basis so that the concerned authorities in India can be updated as early as possible, NOC added. According to NOC, all pre-departure health screening norms and in-flight norms as mandated by the Government of India is to strictly adhere. On arrival in India, all passengers will be medically screened and would have to download and register on Arogya Setu app. They will also need to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine on arrival in India in quarantine facilities at their own cost as per the protocols framed by Government of India. Where required COVID test may be advised to be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to applicable health protocols. All passengers will have to follow relevant protocols and guidelines including the social distancing norms issued by the Government of New Zealand and by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Civil Aviation and other concerned authorities of Government of India before, during the journey, and on arrival in India.

The final passenger manifest must be shared with the State Government as well as the High Commission of India, Wellington at least 24 hrs before departure of the flight in the format required by the High Commission. In case of any emergency cases (not more than one or two) can be accommodated only with the approval of the undersigned. The list of passengers not travelling due to 'No Show /Offloading' etc. may be provided undersigned immediately after the check-in counter is closed (at least 45 mins to 1 hr before the departure), NOC added. (ANI)

