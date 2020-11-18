India establishes air bubble arrangement with Ethiopia for travel

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has established a separate bilateral air bubble arrangement with Ethiopia for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries. "Attention travellers! An air travel arrangement has been established between India and Ethiopia. Designated carriers of both countries are permitted to operate flights between the two countries. Please plan your travels accordingly," the Civil Aviation Ministry tweeted.

MoCA has entered into air bubble arrangements with multiple countries even though regular international flights remain banned owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other's territories.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July. (ANI)

