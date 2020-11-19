Left Menu
Development News Edition

'A Promised Land': Obama's newly-released memoir breaks first-day sales record

Former US President Barack Obama's highly anticipated memoir "A Promised Land" has sold nearly 890,000 copies in the US and Canada in its first 24 hours of sale, according to the book's publisher.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:03 IST
'A Promised Land': Obama's newly-released memoir breaks first-day sales record
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Former US President Barack Obama's highly anticipated memoir "A Promised Land" has sold nearly 890,000 copies in the US and Canada in its first 24 hours of sale, according to the book's publisher. Around 887,000 units were sold in the US and Canada, which includes pre-order sales and first-day sales, CNN reported citing Penguin Random House. The publisher said this sale represented "the largest first-day sales total for any book ever published" by the company.

Another publisher said Obama's new book will be a book of "rare consequence" and will do good business, at par with the likes of the Harry Potter series. "This will be a book of rare consequence. That it will sell as no other book has done since July 21, 2007 -- when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows came out, is immensely cheering to booksellers," said Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt, CNN quoted.

Prior to the opening day, Obama had asked his followers on Twitter to read his memoir to get an insight on events and people that shaped him during his early years. "My memoir, A Promised Land, is out today. I hope you'll read it. My goal was to give you some insight into the events and people that shaped me during the early years of my presidency. Most of all, I hope it inspires you to see yourself playing a role in shaping a better world," Obama tweeted on Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record

Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on Thursday as its daily tally of new infections rose to a record 534 and its governor called for maximum caution as the year-end party season approaches. Japans nationwide tally also ...

Govt committed to ensuring no person needs to enter sewer and septic tank: Puri

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, IC, Housing and Urban Affairs today stated that Government of India is committed to ensuring that no person needs to enter a sewer or septic tank, unless absolutely unavoidable in the interest of greater public...

Nawaz Sharif makes unscheduled hospital visits after developing kidney pain: report

Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a string of unscheduled hospital visits in London this week after he developed acute pain due to stones in his kidney, according to a media report on Thursday. Sharif, 70, who has bee...

Pakistan reports 2,500 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 365,927, the health ministry said on Thursday. The Ministry of National Health Services said a total of 2,547 new infections ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020