Australia is one of Karnataka's key Global Innovation Alliance partners: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that Australia is one of Karnataka's key Global Innovation Alliance partners and together whole new possibilities can be unleashed. Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa said, "Glad to have virtual presence of H.E @ScottMorrisonMP, Hon'ble PM of Australia during the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 Inaugural today. Australia is one of Karnataka's key Global Innovation Alliance partners and together we can unleash many possibilities."

Earlier today, the Australian Prime Minister said his country plans to take bilateral relationship with India to new heights by working together in frontier technologies. While speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit via video conference, Morrison said Australia has plans to take the bilateral relations to new heights.

"Australia and India have unlimited possibilities of working together in Space research, critical minerals, 5G, AI, quantum computing and much more. We have signed the landmark Australia - India Technology Framework on cyber and cyber-enabled technology," he said. The Australian Prime Minister also highlighted that Australia and India are working together for an open, free, safe and secure internet.

This year, the theme of the summit is "Next is Now". The summit will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of 'Information Technology and Electronics' and 'Biotechnology'. (ANI)