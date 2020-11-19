Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia is one of Karnataka's key Global Innovation Alliance partners: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that Australia is one of Karnataka's key Global Innovation Alliance partners and together whole new possibilities can be unleashed.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:56 IST
Australia is one of Karnataka's key Global Innovation Alliance partners: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that Australia is one of Karnataka's key Global Innovation Alliance partners and together whole new possibilities can be unleashed. Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa said, "Glad to have virtual presence of H.E @ScottMorrisonMP, Hon'ble PM of Australia during the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 Inaugural today. Australia is one of Karnataka's key Global Innovation Alliance partners and together we can unleash many possibilities."

Earlier today, the Australian Prime Minister said his country plans to take bilateral relationship with India to new heights by working together in frontier technologies. While speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit via video conference, Morrison said Australia has plans to take the bilateral relations to new heights.

"Australia and India have unlimited possibilities of working together in Space research, critical minerals, 5G, AI, quantum computing and much more. We have signed the landmark Australia - India Technology Framework on cyber and cyber-enabled technology," he said. The Australian Prime Minister also highlighted that Australia and India are working together for an open, free, safe and secure internet.

This year, the theme of the summit is "Next is Now". The summit will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of 'Information Technology and Electronics' and 'Biotechnology'. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Motivated to perform better, says Delhi policewoman who got promoted for tracing missing kids

Delhi Police head constable Seema Dhaka who is now an Assistant Sub-Inspector after getting an out-of-turn promotion for her contribution in tracing and reuniting 76 missing children with their families, on Thursday said the recognition has...

Sri Lankan courts ban LTTE commemoration events

Two Sri Lankan courts have banned events commemorating LTTE cadres, who died during a 30-year armed campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east provinces. The magistrates courts of Vavuniya and Mannar have issued restrainin...

Court defers hearing on CBI plea for ‘paedophile’ engineer’s custody to Nov 24

A Banda court on Thursday deferred again the hearing on a CBI plea for the custody of an engineer arrested for allegedly exploiting children sexually and selling videos and photographs of the nefarious acts on the darknet to paedophiles acr...

Sweden finds coronavirus in mink industry workers

Swedens health agency said on Thursday a number of people who work in the mink industry had tested positive for the coronavirus.Authorities are analysing virus from the infected people and from infected minks to see if there is a link betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020