Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump and his attorneys intensify efforts to reverse election results

US President Donald Trump and his legal team on Thursday intensified their campaign to change the results of the recent presidential elections, with the President reaching out directly to Michigan officials and Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani holding a combative press conference.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 08:43 IST
Trump and his attorneys intensify efforts to reverse election results
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump and his legal team on Thursday intensified their campaign to change the results of the recent presidential elections, with the President reaching out directly to Michigan officials and Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani holding a combative press conference. The Hill reported that Trump has invited some of Michigan's top Republicans to the White House, indicating that he may be seeking a way around the results, as President-elect Joe Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes compared to Trump's 232.

The President also reached out to officials in Wayne County who had sought to block the certification of votes there. The effort by those officials brought calls of racism from Detroit's mayor given the number of votes by Black Americans that might have been overturned. Since Biden's projected victory in the presidential polls, Trump has made debunked allegations that the election was rigged and has refused to concede defeat to Biden, while his campaign has filed several lawsuits in battleground states.

Separately, Giuliani and a team of attorneys, overseeing Trump's legal challenges to the vote count in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and elsewhere, raised claims of voter fraud, and further alleged that the president was a victim of a scheme by dozens of Democratic election officials from major cities which contributed to Biden securing more votes. "This was not an individual idea of 10 or 12 Democrat bosses. This was a plan. You would have to be a fool not to realise that," Giuliani said at the presser from the Republican National Committee headquarters.

According to The Hill, Giuliani and attorney Sidney Powell made clear that their goal was to overturn the results in several states Biden is leading or has been projected as the winner, although both attorneys failed to provide any evidence of their claims beyond holding up sworn affidavits from citizens who alleged that they witnessed suspicious behaviour. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign dropped its federal lawsuit in Michigan that alleged voting irregularities and asked the court to stop certification of the votes in Wayne County, home to Detroit.

Amid allegations of electoral fraud by Trump, Georgia on Thursday finished its statewide audit of the closely contested elections, confirming Biden's victory over Trump, according to a news release from the Secretary of State's office. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Climate crisis: ‘Nowhere near the finish line’ – UN chief

Secretary-General Antnio Guterres applauded the blocs climate action in a virtual address to the European Council on Foreign Relations while emphasizing that we are still nowhere near the finish line... and still running behind in the race ...

Victims of road accident in UP's Pratapgarh were returning from wedding function: Senior govt official.

Victims of road accident in UPs Pratapgarh were returning from wedding function Senior govt official....

Couple commits suicide in Maharashtra's Vasai town

A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison mixed food here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vishnu Patel, 26, and his wife Pratiba, 22, were residents of Bhoipada in Vasai town of Palg...

Violence, insecurity continues to plague South Sudan communities

David Shearer, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan, warned of increased risk of conflict with the start of the dry season, in December-January, as people start moving towards sources of water for their cattle.I t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020