Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer, BioNTech to submit to FDA for emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate

American drug giant Pfizer and German laboratory BioNTech on Friday said that they will be submitting to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:01 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech to submit to FDA for emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

American drug giant Pfizer and German laboratory BioNTech on Friday said that they will be submitting to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Citing an official statement by the companies, CNN reported that their vaccine candidate, known as BNT162b2, will potentially be available for use in high-risk populations in the United States by the middle to end of December.

According to the companies, the vaccine requires two doses a few weeks apart and the protection is achieved 28 days after the first shot. The submission to the FDA is based on results from the Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer's vaccine, which began in the United States on July 27 and enrolled more than 43,000 volunteers, CNN reported.

On November 18, Pfizer had said that final results from the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 95 per cent effective and had no serious side effects on older people. The findings are based on two doses given to more than 41,000 people around the world, said the US drugmaker adding that it would apply for emergency US authorisation soon, raising hopes that a working vaccine could soon become a reality.

This comes after Pfizer and its partner German biotechnology firm BioNTech had last week published data that their vaccine offered 90 per cent protection from the infection as compared to placebo saline shot. In a statement, Pfizer and BioNTech said they expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss prosecutors set to drop Russian money-laundering inquiry

Swiss federal prosecutors are set to drop a nine-year investigation into a graft scandal linked to the 2009 death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow jail and unblock most of the related money frozen in Swiss bank accounts. The O...

Microsoft Teams now offers 24-hour video calls for free

Microsoft is now rolling out an all-day video calling option that will let Microsoft Teams users use the calls free for 24 hours. According to Mashable, this new feature supports up to 300 participants and can be the perfect way for a large...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bond yields fall on ebbing Fed stimulus, virus rises

Stocks were broadly lower and bond yields slipped on Friday on concern about dwindling stimulus in the United States and the economic cost of rising COVID-19 infections around the world.Hopes of a stimulus-led recovery faded after U.S. Trea...

Metro services to remain suspended in Ahmedabad during curfew on Nov 21-22

In view of the complete curfew imposed in Ahmedabad city by the Gujarat state government, Metro services in city will remain suspended on November 21 and November 22, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation on Friday. Metro services will resume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020