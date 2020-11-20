Left Menu
Air India flights barred from entering Hong Kong till December 3

Hong Kong has suspended flights of Air India operating between Delhi and Hong Kong till December 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 22:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong has suspended flights of Air India operating between Delhi and Hong Kong till December 3. According to an official statement issued by the airlines, "Air India has been barred from operating between Delhi and Hong Kong from November 20 till December 3. Air India does not have any flight scheduled to Hong Kong during this period."

This comes despite Air India following all mandatory safety protocols for its flights operating to any international or domestic destination. "Air India has always been adhering to all the mandatory safety protocols for its flights operating to any international or domestic destination. Only those passengers with Covid negative test reports done 72 hours prior to departure, from labs recognised by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), are allowed to board flights to Hong Kong as per requirement by the Hong Kong authorities," the statement read.

It further said that the passengers are required to ensure online submission of their health and quarantine declaration as well before landing in Hong Kong. "These notifications are communicated on our official website as well. Air India as a responsible airline is strictly conforming to all these rules and protocol." "Another mandatory Covid 19 test is carried out for passengers after landing in Hong Kong and reports of this test may be at variance from the reports of tests conducted 72 hours before taking the flight," the Air India said.

Earlier, on October 28, Air India flights were banned by the Hong Kong authorities citing five Mumbai passengers tested positive for Covid-19.Similarly, on August 18, Air India had announced that its Vande Bharat Mission flights to and from Hong Kong were banned by Hong Kong authorities due to COVID-19 related issues.Air India had suspended its flights to Hong Kong from February 7 due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

