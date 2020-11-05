Left Menu
Switzerland to allocate additional $219 million to support business amid COVID-19

The Swiss government will allocate an additional 200 million francs ($219.4 million) to help companies cope with the difficult economic situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Council said in a statement.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 05-11-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:03 IST
Switzerland flag. Image Credit: ANI

Geneva [Switzerland], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Swiss government will allocate an additional 200 million francs ($219.4 million) to help companies cope with the difficult economic situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Council said in a statement.

The money, in particular, will be used to pay guarantees, loans, or gratuitous contributions. Loans, sureties, and guarantees will have a maximum duration of 10 years.

The decision is expected to take effect in early December. (ANI/Sputnik)

