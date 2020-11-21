Mexico announces Green Zones with low risk of COVID-19 in 2 regions for 1st time

Mexico City [Mexico], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The Mexican Health Ministry has updated the levels of epidemiological danger for all regions of the country and announced for the first time a low level of threat in the southern state of Chiapas and neighboring Campeche. "Two regions are in the red zone - Durango and Chihuahua, 14 in the orange and yellow [zones], and, for the first time, two states with the green level of the least risk, but it is not still zero," Ricardo Cortes Alcala, the director-general of health promotion at the ministry, said at a press conference late on Friday.

At the same time, six states -- Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Queretaro, and Mexico City -- are highly likely to move to a state of maximum epidemiological risk. So far, Mexico has confirmed as many as 1,025,969 COVID-19 cases, including 100,823 fatalities.