Mexico announces Green Zones with low risk of COVID-19 in 2 regions for 1st time

The Mexican Health Ministry has updated the levels of epidemiological danger for all regions of the country and announced for the first time a low level of threat in the southern state of Chiapas and neighboring Campeche.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 21-11-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 13:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The Mexican Health Ministry has updated the levels of epidemiological danger for all regions of the country and announced for the first time a low level of threat in the southern state of Chiapas and neighboring Campeche. "Two regions are in the red zone - Durango and Chihuahua, 14 in the orange and yellow [zones], and, for the first time, two states with the green level of the least risk, but it is not still zero," Ricardo Cortes Alcala, the director-general of health promotion at the ministry, said at a press conference late on Friday.

At the same time, six states -- Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Queretaro, and Mexico City -- are highly likely to move to a state of maximum epidemiological risk. So far, Mexico has confirmed as many as 1,025,969 COVID-19 cases, including 100,823 fatalities.

