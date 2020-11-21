Left Menu
Development News Edition

US reports over 194,000 new COVID-19 cases, sets new record

The United States on Friday made a new record after reporting over 194,000 new COVID-19 cases, and the hospitalisation of over 82,000 people, reported New York Times.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 15:12 IST
US reports over 194,000 new COVID-19 cases, sets new record
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Friday made a new record after reporting over 194,000 new COVID-19 cases, and the hospitalisation of over 82,000 people, reported New York Times. Over the past week, there has been an average of 166,272 cases per day, an increase of 73 percent from the average two weeks earlier, NYT further reported.

California is the latest to issue an overnight curfew, according to the New York Times. Governor Gavin Newsom of California, a Democrat, issued the order for most of the state's counties on Thursday, requiring that, beginning Saturday, people do not leave their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for essential reasons.

However, Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio, a Republican, issued a similar curfew that went into effect on Thursday. According to New York Times, none of the states where the virus is spreading at the fastest rates, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, and Nebraska have issued curfews, even as governors of some of those states have begun to require face masks indoors for the first time.

"The state's curfew was targeted to stop the most harmful behaviors."NYT quoted Dr. Mark Ghaly, the secretary of California Health and Human Services as saying. "We've seen in the past that Covid goes from zero to 60 miles per hour very quickly," he said at a news conference on Thursday. "We know that those who are out, who might be engaging in higher-risk behaviors, that those infections can quickly spread to other settings," he added.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has reached 11,908,396, John Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Par panel on COVID-19: Pvt hospitals charged exorbitant fees; spending on health abysmally low

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, inadequate beds in government hospitals and absence of specific guidelines for COVID treatment resulted in private hospitals charging exorbitant fees, a parliamentary panel on Saturday said, asserting that a sust...

Maha: Shiv Sena MLC booked for poll code breach

Shiv Sena candidate for the December 1 election to Amravati Teachers constituency, Shrikant Deshpande, has been booked for violating the model code of conduct, a police official said on Saturday. A complaint against Deshpande, a sitting MLC...

Swimming-ISL season final could see more short-course records tumble

Swimmers could set world records and hit the jackpot at the International Swimming League ISL season finals in Budapest this weekend. Jackpot times, new for 2020, allow race winners in the pro series to steal points from rivals if they beat...

Amit Shah springs a suprise, walks on Chennai road to greet supporters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sprang a surprise here when he virtually broke protocol to get out of his vehicle and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for a two-day vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020