Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's FATF future seems grim with its continuous involvement in Afghanistan

While Pakistan retained its position on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list and was given another opportunity to avoid being dragged down to the blacklist, its continuous involvement along the border with Afghanistan may not bode well for its future in terms of its FATF status aspirations.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-11-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 16:04 IST
Pakistan's FATF future seems grim with its continuous involvement in Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

While Pakistan retained its position on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list and was given another opportunity to avoid being dragged down to the blacklist, its continuous involvement along the border with Afghanistan may not bode well for its future in terms of its FATF status aspirations. A few days before its full-scale review meeting, the FATF had reprimanded Pakistan for its 'meagre progress' in combating terror financing and money laundering, while the FATF's Asia-Pacific Group (APG) had expressed dissatisfaction as Pakistan has so far only complied to only two of the 40 recommendations provided to address issues of anti-money laundering and combating financing terror, reported Don McLain Gill for Centre for Peace Asia.

It is believed that the concessions granted to Pakistan have a lot to do with the presumption that Pakistan will toe a supporting line with the US amidst the crucial peace deal with the Taliban. However, shreds of evidence received from multiple intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan has starting nesting terror networks in Taliban safe havens of Afghanistan. The Centre for Peace Asia wrote that although Pakistan has desperately tried to erase its footprints through its alleged 'crackdown on terrorism', evidence has pointed out that the relatively 'unruled areas' along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, particularly in the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Zabul and Kandhar in eastern Afghanistan have enabled Pakistan to set-up terror training camps and bases, with the active support and cooperation from the Taliban, Haqqani Network and Al-Qaeda.

It can be assumed that a nexus has developed between the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Haqqani Network, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) along with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-KP) in the region. Moreover, Pakistani agencies' links with the IS-KP, the Haqqani Network, JeM and LeT remain exposed in recent times if some scattered dots are to be joined. Huzaifa al-Bakistani, who was killed in a drone strike in Nangarhar province was an ex-LeT member, who along with his father-in-law Aijaz Ahangar (Usman al Kashmiri), an ISKP leader and ex-member of Pakistan-backed groups, namely Tehreek-ul- Mujahideen (TuM) and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), was looking after India-centric affairs of IS.

The recent Jalalabad Jail attack in August 2020 was a joint effort of sections affiliated with the Pakistani agencies, ISKP and HQN which worked very closely. The threads associating Pakistani agencies with the IS-KP became more apparent after the arrest of Maulavi Abdullah Orakzai alias Aslam Farooqi on April 4, 2020. This galvanized Pakistan authorities to summon the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan to seek custody of Aslam Farooqi. Pakistan reportedly claimed Farooqi on the grounds that he had committed acts of violence against the Pakistani state. However, Kabul refused to concede to the request, wrote Center for Peace Asia.

These proxies, having lines of communication to Pakistan have planned on targeting Indian interests in Afghanistan such as the recent attack in the Sikh Shrine. While Pakistan's symbiotic relationship with the Taliban in Afghanistan is a dire necessity for gaining strategic depth against India, a renewal of the Afghan-Pak terror nexus may not go down well for peace in this already troubled Asian region.

This series of events does not bode well for Pakistan's desire to achieve a favourable status as an advocate of counter-terrorism, instead, this is only going to further complicate its standing in the FATF. Gill wrote that there would be much pressure put on the government to deal with Pakistan's grey list status in the long term. Pakistan is clearly treading a complex path towards its goals of escaping the FATF grey list especially with its indirect involvement in Afghanistan.

The country must significantly address the issues of terror support and financing while adhering to FATF recommendations to have the slightest chance of improving its status. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to pursue twin goals of becoming economic and energy superpower: Ambani

India needs disruptive solutions in renewable, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies, as well as breakthroughs in renewable energy and innovations in energy storage and utilisation to achieve the twin goals of becoming an economic and ...

PM to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for MPs on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats, which have come in place of old bungalows, here for members of Parliament on November 23 via video-conferencing. A PMO statement on Saturday said that these flats are locate...

Man held for sodomising 13-year-old boy in UP's Ballia

A man has been arrested for sodomising a 13-year-old boy in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district, police said on SaturdayThe boy, who is a student of class 7, was alone in his house on Thursday night when his 19-year-old neighbour sodomised him, ...

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Researchers have found that abnormalities in the immune systems T cells is linked to pneumonia seen in COVID-19 patients, findings which may lead to new ways of avoiding severe lung infection caused by the novel coronavirus. According to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020