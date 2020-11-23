With 71 fresh COVID-19 deaths, Moscow's toll rises to 8,379

Moscow [Russia], November 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 71 deaths of patients infected with the COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 8,379, the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Sunday.

"Another 71 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.

The previous day, 75 people, infected with the coronavirus, died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

