Venezuela gets over 5 million doses of 3-in-1 vaccines from UNICEF: President Maduro

Venezuela has received over 5 million doses of vaccines against diphtheria, polio, and tetanus, also known as 3-in-1 boosters, from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

ANI | Caracas | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Caracas [Venezuela], November 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Venezuela has received over 5 million doses of vaccines against diphtheria, polio, and tetanus, also known as 3-in-1 boosters, from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said. "We received at the Simon Bolivar international airport a huge consignment with more than 5 million doses of vaccines and medical supplies through the UNICEF cooperation," Maduro tweeted on Sunday.

According to Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado, who participated in reception of the consignment on Sunday, the consignment of 32 tonnes is in addition to over 530 tonnes of supplies that Venezuela has already obtained for the COVID-19 care. The supplies include medicines, medical equipment, and vaccines to immunize against diphtheria, polio and tetanus.

As part of the strategies to overcome its economic and commercial blockade, to date, Venezuela has received more than 2,115 tonnes of supplies through the bilateral cooperation. (ANI/Sputnik)

