French envoy to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath tomorrow to promote new bilateral partnerships

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Tuesday said that he will be meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the second day of his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh wherein discussions will be held to promote new bilateral partnerships. On the first day of his visit, Lenain said that France wishes to promote new partnerships, welcome more students from UP and have more French companies to invest in UP.

Speaking in a video message from La Martiniere College, he said, "I am very happy to be in this wonderful city of Lucknow today and tomorrow to discover the rich heritage and to promote bilateral cooperation. UP and France have a very long history dating back to the 18th century." "During my meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we will be trying to promote new partnerships. UP being the most populous and one of the youngest states in India, we expect much more students coming from UP in French schools, colleges and universities. That's the message I will carry tomorrow at the IIM. We also want more business to come to UP," he added.