Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deep losses in Airlines sector will continue into 2021, says IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday announced a revised outlook for airline industry performance in 2020 and 2021. Deep industry losses will continue into 2021, even though performance is expected to improve over the period of the forecast, it said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:33 IST
Deep losses in Airlines sector will continue into 2021, says IATA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday announced a revised outlook for airline industry performance in 2020 and 2021. Deep industry losses will continue into 2021, even though performance is expected to improve over the period of the forecast, it said. According to an official statement issued by the IATA, "A net loss of USD 118.5 billion is expected for 2020 (deeper than the USD 84.3 billion forecast in June). A net loss of USD 38.7 billion is expected in 2021 (deeper than the USD 15.8 billion forecast in June)."

"This crisis is devastating and unrelenting. Airlines have cut costs by 45.8 per cent, but revenues are down 60.9 per cent. The result is that airlines will lose USD 66 for every passenger carried this year for a total net loss of USD 118.5 billion. This loss will be reduced sharply by $80 billion in 2021. But the prospect of losing $38.7 billion next year is nothing to celebrate. We need to get borders safely re-opened without quarantine so that people will fly again. And with airlines expected to bleed cash at least until the fourth quarter of 2021 there is no time to lose," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO. He, however, said that the numbers could not get "much worse" as with "continued financial support of governments" the airlines can overcome the crisis.

"The numbers couldn't get much worse. But there is a way forward. With the continued financial support of governments to keep airlines financially viable and the use of testing to enable travel without quarantine, we have a plan to overcome the worst immediately," he further said. "And longer-term the progress on vaccines is encouraging. Most importantly, people have not lost their desire to travel. The market response to even small measures to lift quarantine is immediate and strong. Where barriers have been removed, travel rebounded. The thirst for the freedom to fly has not been overcome by the crisis. There is every reason for optimism when governments use testing to open borders. And we need to make that happen fast," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases getting worse with each passing day: Federal Minister

Amid the second wave of the fresh coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the spike in coronavirus cases are getting worse day by day and if it continu...

President Kovind offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Rashtrapati Bhawans official Twitter handle said, President Kovind offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temp...

Lockdown period will not affect limitation for expiry of provisional attachment order issued by ED, says Delhi HC on Surya Vinayak Industries case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday views that the period of lockdown will not affect the time period for expiry for a provisional attachment order while staying the provisional attachment order in the Rs 2240 crore bank fraud case involving Su...

Firmino plays '12 different instruments' in Liverpool's orchestra, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see the Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino returning to the scoresheet in an emphatic 3-0 win over Leicester City and termed him as the vital member of the clubs orchestra who can play 12 differe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020