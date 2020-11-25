Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Coronavirus deaths pass 50,000

France's coronavirus death toll rose past 50,000 on Tuesday after another 458 patients died in hospitals in the past day, according to figures shared by the public health agency.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 08:55 IST
France's Coronavirus deaths pass 50,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], November 25 (ANI/Sputnik): France's coronavirus death toll rose past 50,000 on Tuesday after another 458 patients died in hospitals in the past day, according to figures shared by the public health agency. The country recorded 9,155 new infections in the past 24 hours, in what is a marked decrease from over 45,000 cases reported exactly a week ago.

Overall, more than 2.1 million people in France have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began. Further 12,174 people were hospitalized in the past 7 days, with 1,833 in intensive care. France brought back lockdown on October 30 after the number of daily cases soared. President Emmanuel Macron has now announced a three-stage plan to ease restrictions starting November 28. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rebel Wilson concludes 'Year of Health' at medical wellness, detox centre

Australian actor Rebel Wilson is closing out her Year of Health where it started -- at a luxury medical detox and wellness centre in Australia. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star began 2020 with a stay at VivaMayr, where she vowed ...

President Kovind condoles Patel's demise, says his amiability won him friends across party lines

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was distressed to know of the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, whose amiability won him friends across party linesPatel, 71, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-...

Regional leaders, former allies express grief over demise of Ahmed Patel

Several regional leaders and former allies of Congress including, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP supremo Mayawati, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal expre...

Sonia Gandhi condoles Ahmed Patel's demise, lauds his faithfulness, dedication and commitment

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel and commended his faithfulness, dedication and commitment to his duty which distinguished him from others. In Shree Ahmed Patel, I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020