Germany records 18,633 new COVID-19 cases

Berlin [Germany], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Germany recorded 18,633 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 961,320, according to data released by the Robert Koch Institute on Wednesday. The death toll in the country increased by 410 to 14,771, it added.

Due to resurging COVID-19 cases nationwide, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the minister-presidents of the federal states are expected to extend the ongoing partial lockdown on Wednesday. "Business uncertainty has risen," said Clemens Fuest, president of the Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research (IFO), adding that the "second wave of coronavirus has interrupted Germany's economic recovery."Germany's business climate index declined in October and November, according to the monthly business climate index for which the IFO surveys around 9,000 German companies.

"The drop was above all due to companies' considerably more pessimistic expectations," said Fuest. (ANI/Xinhua)