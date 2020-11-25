COVID-19: US donates 15 ventilators to Bhutan

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is donating 15 ventilators to Bhutan to assist the country in its fight against COVID-19, according to US Embassy and Consulates in India. The ventilators are compact and easy to deploy as they support a range of functions, allowing healthcare workers to respond to the fluctuating needs of COVID-19 patients. In addition to the ventilators, USAID is funding a package of support that includes warranties.

The US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I Juster said, "The US Government is pleased to donate 15 ventilators to the Royal Government of Bhutan. We look forward to continued collaboration between our countries as we work together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic." As per the official statement, the ventilators, USAID, and the US Department of Health and Human Services agencies, including the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the US Government works closely with Bhutanese public health authorities to advance shared public health objectives, while this donation builds upon the USD 1 million that USAID committed to the Bhutan Foundation in April to support COVID-19 relief efforts, according to the statement of US Embassy and Consulates in India.

In coordination with the Royal Government of Bhutan, USAID and the Bhutan Foundation are strengthening diagnostic laboratory capabilities and clinical case-management, providing virtual training for health care providers and lab personnel, and developing communications materials on COVID-19 prevention, readiness, and response. The grant also includes micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise support initiatives to assist with Bhutan's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, USAID, in coordination with the Bhutan Foundation, also donated 200,000 cloth masks to the Ministry of Health of the Royal Government of Bhutan for distribution to vulnerable communities, including the elderly and pregnant women, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, US Embassy and Consulates in India said in the statement. (ANI)