Niger's former President Mamadou Tandja dies at 82

Niger's former President Mamadou Tandja died at the age of 82 in the capital of Niamey, confirmed President Issoufou Mahamadou late on Tuesday.

ANI | Niamey | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:45 IST
Niger's former President Mamadou Tandja. Image Credit: ANI

Niger's former President Mamadou Tandja died at the age of 82 in the capital of Niamey, confirmed President Issoufou Mahamadou late on Tuesday. "It is with deep emotion that I have just learned the recall to God of His Excellency Tandja Mamadou former President of the Republic of Niger. To his grieving family, and to the Nigerien people, I extend my heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace," Issoufou Mahamadou tweeted.

The government has not specified the cause of death but has declared a three-day mourning. Tandja held two presidential terms in a row since 1999, before he was ousted in February 2010 in a military mutiny when he attempted to amend the constitution to remain in office beyond his term.

Tandja passed away a month before the country's general elections scheduled for December 27, 2020. (ANI)

