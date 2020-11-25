Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines logs 1,202 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Wednesday reported 1,202 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 422,915.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:02 IST
Philippines logs 1,202 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Wednesday reported 1,202 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 422,915. The DOH said that 183 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 386,955, while the death toll rose to 8,215 with 31 new deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines has been reporting less than 2,000 daily spike of COVID-19 cases since November 10. The DOH said it has tested 5.22 million people for the coronavirus infection in the Philippines so far.

The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. The Philippine government has a list of over 35 million Filipinos on the priority list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it is available, Carlito Galvez, the chief implementer of the Philippine national action plan to combat COVID-19, said on Wednesday.

Galvez said the Philippines aims to vaccinate around 60 million to 70 million Filipinos in three to five years. "We will do this in a three to five year period because the government is capable of vaccinating more or less 20 to 30 million Filipinos a year," Galvez said in a virtual media briefing.

In the "best-case scenario," Galvez said the mass vaccination could kick off either by the second quarter or by the middle of 2021, but the "realistic" rollout for the mass COVID-19 vaccination is from the end of 2021 or early 2022. To reach that goal, the Philippines is in talks with various vaccine manufacturers from different countries, he added.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Late Kimi Makwetu described as epitome of ethical leadership

In moving tributes on Tuesday afternoon, Members of Parliament took turns to remember the late Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, whom they described as the epitome of accountability and ethical leadership.The news of Makwetus passing, who was d...

China accuses Britain of discriminating with tech ban

China accused Britain on Wednesday of improperly attacking Chinese tech companies after the British government proposed a law to block market access to telecom equipment giant Huawei and other vendors that are deemed high-risk. The foreign ...

China firmly opposed to India’s decision to block 43 more Chinese apps: FM spokesman

China on Wednesday said it was firmly opposed to Indias decision to block 43 more Chinese apps on national security grounds, claiming the move violated WTO rules. India on Tuesday blocked 43 more Chinese mobile apps, including Alibaba Group...

District authorities setting up micro-containment zones as COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, some district authorities have been setting up micro-containment zones where two or more infections have been reported for better management of the pandemic, officials said on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020