During his two-day visit to Bahrain, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's felicitations to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on his recent appointment as the Prime Minister of Bahrain.

ANI | Manama | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:22 IST
Jaishankar calls on Bahrain's Prime Minister, conveys PM Modi's felicitations on his appointment as PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Bahrain Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa (Source: Dr. S. Jaishankar/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

During his two-day visit to Bahrain, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's felicitations to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on his recent appointment as the Prime Minister of Bahrain. "Pleasure to call on PM HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Conveyed the felicitations of PM @narendramodi on his recent appointment as the Prime Minister of Bahrain," tweeted Jaishankar.

He further expressed confidence that the India-Bahrain partnership will strengthen under Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa's leadership. "Appreciated his warm sentiments towards India, his personal care for the Indian community in Bahrain and his insights on international politics. Confident that under his leadership, our partnership will further strengthen," said the minister in another tweet.

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa was appointed as Prime Minister of Bahrain after the demise of Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on November 11 at the age of 84, who was one of the longest-serving prime ministers of the world. Jaishankar had earlier called on Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa to express his condolences on the demise of the former Prime Minister.

The EAM is currently on his two-day visit to Bahrain, which began on Tuesday where he met with the country's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and discussed historical ties and cooperation in diverse sectors between the two countries. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, this would be Jaishankar's first visit to Bahrain as an External Affairs Minister.

After his Bahrain visit, the External Affairs Minister will travel to the UAE, and then he will go to Seychelles on November 27. (ANI)

