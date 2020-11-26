Left Menu
Pakistani police beat up peaceful protestors in PoK's Rawalakot

Pakistan brutalities towards the people in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir intensified after the police in Rawlakot attacked demonstrators, peacefully protesting against "human rights violations by the Imran Khan government", on Wednesday.

ANI | Rawalakot | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:52 IST
An injured demonstrator in Rawalakot. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan brutalities towards the people in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir intensified after the police in Rawlakot attacked demonstrators, peacefully protesting against "human rights violations by the Imran Khan government", on Wednesday. The protestors were peacefully protesting against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for various human rights violations in the region. The protestors were walking peacefully and were heard chanting, "Sadda haq, aithe raq (Value your rights)".

In videos that surfaced on social media, the police were seen brutally beating the demonstrators with lathis. The demonstrators sustained injuries, many severe. "Innocent protestor bleeding after Pakistan Police beat him a complete act of Brutality. #TerrorHubPakistan," wrote a person on Twitter.

Another user called the incident shocking and shameful and Pakistan a terrorist nation. "Shocking and Shameful of a terrorist nation that talks about Kashmir," another user tweeted. Last month, Residents in Rawalakot city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) nabbed Pakistani secret agents who were trying to abduct a Kashmiri youth identified as Nauman.

The abductors identified themselves as members of the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA), but the residents claimed that they were carrying fake identity cards. Pakistan has been often inflicting violence in the PoK region, especially in the Gilgit-Baltistan region

The Pakistan establishment has used the draconian schedule IV of the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gilgit Baltistan to muzzle the reasonable voices that resist its repression. It has framed dozens under the law not only to give itself a free rein to rule the region but also to send a threatening message to all sections of the society.

Puppet governments in Gilgit and Muzaffarabad, which largely operate at the command of the feudal elite of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, have committed systematic human rights violations to suppress the people of the region and keep them marginalised. Pakistan makes huge claims at international platforms about working for the welfare of Kashmiri people but the ground reality reeks of a rapidly deteriorating human rights situation in the region. (ANI)

