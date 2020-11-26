Left Menu
Mexico reports 10,335 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico's Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 10,335 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total number of infections to 1,070,487.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:02 IST
Mexico reports 10,335 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], November 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico's Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 10,335 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total number of infections to 1,070,487. The country recorded 858 more deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its COVID-19-related death toll to 103,597.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday that the Latin American country may start COVID-19 vaccinations in December if regulatory institutions certify the effectiveness of related drugs. Mexico is now in contact with firms working on "highly effective projects," including China's CanSino Biologics, the United States's Pfizer, and Britain's AstraZeneca, Ebrard said at a press conference.

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll exceeded 100,000 on Thursday, becoming the fourth country in the world to reach the grim milestone after the United States, Brazil, and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

