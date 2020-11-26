Georgian government introduces new coronavirus restrictions starting November 28
Tbilisi [Georgia], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Georgian government will introduce new nationwide restrictions starting Saturday; operation of restaurants, public transport, shopping malls, markets and fitness halls will be suspended in particular, the response center said in a statement.
Sputnik saw the draft order on restrictions on Wednesday. Now it is officially confirmed by the government.
"Taking into consideration the epidemiological situation in the country, a decision was made to toughen the targeted restrictions," the document read. (ANI/Sputnik)
