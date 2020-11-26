Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar assures Indians in UAE of Government's responsiveness on post-Covid normalcy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday assured Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates of the Indian government's responsiveness on issues regarding post-Covid normalcy.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:04 IST
Jaishankar assures Indians in UAE of Government's responsiveness on post-Covid normalcy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a virtual interaction with the Indians in UAE.. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday assured Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates of the Indian government's responsiveness on issues regarding post-Covid normalcy. During the meeting, Jaishankar appreciated the Indian expatriate community's move to help the Indian Embassy here to meet the coronavirus challenge.

"Welcomed the interaction with members of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi. Appreciated their stepping forward to work with the Embassy @IndembAbuDhabi to meet the COVID challenge. Assured them of Government's responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy," he said in a tweet. The External Affairs Minister is currently on a two-day visit to the UAE.

On the first day of his tour, he thanked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for taking care of the Indian community in the UAE. They discussed the advancement of cooperation between the two countries in the post-COVID era. The external affairs minister said in a tweet that the UAE's "care and consideration" of the large Indian community residing there was deeply appreciated.

Jaishankar said that the two leaders exchanged views on important regional and international issues, during the meet. Before this, Jaishankar concluded his two-day visit to Bahrain.

In the last leg of his six-day, three nation tour, Jaishankar will travel to Seychelles on November 27 and 28. He will call on the newly elected President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, to present greetings of Prime Minister Modi and discuss with him the priorities of the new government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts shooting for horror-thriller 'Chhori'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday marked the beginning of shooting for her upcoming horror thriller Chhori with a muhurat pooja. The Dream Girl actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the pooja session and another picture of her...

JNU professors urge Kovind to look into 'irregularities' in recruitment process

Eight professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University have written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging irregularities in appointment process at the School of Physical Sciences. They urged Kovind, who is the universitys visitor, to intervene...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit will be further assessed on December 11, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharmas injury will be further assessed at the National Cricket Academy on December 11 and after that, it will be decided whether he will come to Australia for the Test series or no...

Four hurt in clash over dancing during wedding ritual

Four people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups over dancing during a ghudchadi ritual in Mubarikpur village of Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020