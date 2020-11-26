Left Menu
Japan agrees on framework for new agency to enact digitalisation plans

The Japanese government has agreed on the framework of a new agency that will be tasked with the digitalization of the country's private and public sectors at a task force meeting on Thursday, the Kyodo News agency reported.

26-11-2020
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government has agreed on the framework of a new agency that will be tasked with the digitalization of the country's private and public sectors at a task force meeting on Thursday, the Kyodo News agency reported. The agency is set to be established in September 2021, and the minister in charge of digitalisation, Takuya Hirai, said at the meeting that there are still many tasks that need to be completed before launch, the news outlet said.

"There are still many hurdles to overcome in establishing a digital agency," Hirai said at the meeting, as quoted by the news outlet. The introduction of the so-called My Number personal identification system is one of the initiatives that the new digital agency, which is expected to contain roughly 500 people, will be responsible for, the Japanese media outlet said.

The centralization of IT management systems at government ministries and agencies is expected to result in a 30 per cent drop in operating costs by the 2025 fiscal year, the agency added. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, upon taking office in September, made the establishment of a new digital strategy one of his top priorities. (ANI/Sputnik)

