Will leave White House if Electoral College declares Biden victory, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College declares President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the election. "Certainly I will (leave the White House) and you know that. But I think that there will be a lot of things happening now till January 20. Massive fraud has been found. We are like the third-world country -- we are using computer equipment that could be hacked," Trump told a reporter when asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College certifies Biden as President.

The outgoing US President, who took questions from the media for the first time since losing to his Democratic counterpart Biden in the recently concluded US Elections, said that it would be a mistake if the electoral college elected Biden as the President. "If they do they made a mistake," Trump said and added that it's going to be a "very hard thing" to concede.

Trump again went on to call the recently concluded presidential election a fraud adding that he was loosing to Obama all over the place. "This election was a fraud -- at the highest level, it was a rigged election... They had Biden beating Obama and Obama's votes in areas that mattered in key areas that mattered in terms of the election -- swing states and yet he is loosing to Obama all over the place. But he is beating Obama in states that mattered," he said.

When asked about whether he would attend Biden's inauguration on January 20, next year, he knew the answer, but refused to answer the question."I know the answer but I do not want to answer that right now," Trump said. Trump further lashed out at the US media and big-tech companies for not having "been fair" to him and further claimed that the election "would not have even been a contest".

"I would have won (the election) by a tremendous amount and I did win by a tremendous amount. It hasn't been reported yet but people have been understanding what's happening and they know what happened, he added. Trump on Wednesday told the Pennsylvania Republicans that he has all the evidence to reclaim the election result in his favour and urged the GOP to "turn the election over".

This comes after Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to his Democratic rival while continuing to dispute the validity of the November election and refusing to concede. Biden is being projected as the winner of the Presidential elections in the US ever since he clinched the state of Pennsylvania to take him past the required 270 electoral college vote mark. (ANI)