Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid Chinese aggression in Indo-Pacific, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka revive maritime talks after 6 years

At a time when China has ramped up aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will be in Colombo on Friday for trilateral discussions among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives on maritime security cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 10:05 IST
Amid Chinese aggression in Indo-Pacific, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka revive maritime talks after 6 years
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Image Credit: ANI

At a time when China has ramped up aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will be in Colombo on Friday for trilateral discussions among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives on maritime security cooperation. This will be the first NSA level meeting on Trilateral Maritime Security Cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the NSA-level trilateral meeting has served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries.

The mechanism is being revived after six years as earlier meetings were held in 2011 in the Maldives, in 2013 in Sri Lanka, and in 2014 in India. Analysts believe that the three countries have revived talks on maritime cooperation with "an eye on Chinese footprints in the Indian Ocean".

"With an eye on increasing Chinese footprints in the Indian Ocean, India-Sri Lanka-Maldives to revive talks on the trilateral maritime cooperation after 6 years. India's NSA Ajit Doval will be in Colombo tomorrow to meet @GotabayaR. The Maldives will be represented by @MariyaDidi," National Security Analyst Nitin A Gokhale tweeted. Several topics of mutual interest will be discussed when the visiting officials meet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for discussions, including possible defence agreements, Daily Mirror reported citing senior sources.

The talks come at a time when China is growing its assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and is flexing its muscles all the way to South America. Last month during the Quad foreign ministers meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that India is "committed to upholding the rules-based international order" in Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar also asserted that advancing security and economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the Indo-Pacific remained a priority.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has described Chinese activity in the area as "deeply disturbing". Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to advance into the Indian Ocean are seen to have challenged the established rules-based system.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian cricketers join Australians in anti-racism gesture

The Indian cricketers on Friday joined their Australian counterparts in forming a barefoot circle on the ground to support the anti-racism movement and acknowledge the culture of indigenous people of the host country. The barefoot circle ce...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry officialRussia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russi...

Amazon tussle: FRL says not every development 'material event for disclosure'

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Thursday accused e-commerce giant Amazonof adopting a media strategy of having every development reported and converted into a line of communication with stock exchanges regarding the Amazon-Future Co...

Telangana BJP chief threatens to demolish AIMIM office if it damages PV Narasimha Rao, NTR memorials

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has threatened to demolish AIMIM office Darussalam if it demolishes memorial ghats of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. I heard Owaisi Akbarud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020