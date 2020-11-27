26/11 attacks: Terrorism must be eradicated, says British MP

Left Menu
Condemning the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorists, British Member of Parliament, Bob Blackman, said that those who support the terrorism must never succeed and terrorism must be eradicated.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:44 IST
British Member of Parliament, Bob Blackman. Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorists, British Member of Parliament, Bob Blackman, said that those who support the terrorism must never succeed and terrorism must be eradicated. In a video message on Thursday, Blackman, on the 12th anniversary of the heinous terror attacks, said "On this day back in the 2008 terrorist attacks began that culminated four days later in the death of all terrorists but 1. We condemned the terrorists from Lashkar-e-Tayyiba group from Pakistan and various other masters that encourage the terrorists and promoted them. We must never let the terrorist win."

"What we do know is that what happened on this day some 12 years ago must never be repeated Terrorism must be always eradicated. Those who support terrorism must never succeed," he added. On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists trained by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks against multiple targets in Mumbai including the Taj Mahal Hotel, the Oberoi Hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, killing 166 people.

Pakistani authorities continue to deny culpability and yet to take action on the multiple dossiers shared by India. A trial underway in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court against seven suspects has made little headway in more than a decade, as Pakistani officials serially question the sufficiency and legitimacy of evidence against them. (ANI)

