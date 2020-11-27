Spain reports 12,289 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths

Madrid [Spain], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Spain has seen its infection and fatality growth rate declining amid the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, posting 12,289 new cases and 337 deaths on Thursday. The 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of population, a recognized gauge of the pandemic's spread, also fell Thursday, to 325, down from the peak of this wave of resurge on Nov. 9, when the figure was 529.

The government said while the trend is encouraging, it wants to keep the restrictions in place so the target rate of 25 cases per 100,000 of the population could be reached earlier. Spain has to date tallied 1,605,066 COVID-19 cases, with 44,037 deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)