Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan releases political activist Baba Jan after nine years of unlawful imprisonment

Pakistan on Friday released political activist Baba Jan of Gilgit Baltistan after nearly a decade of unlawful imprisonment.

ANI | Gilgit-Baltistan | Updated: 28-11-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 08:27 IST
Pakistan releases political activist Baba Jan after nine years of unlawful imprisonment
Political activist Baba Jan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Friday released political activist Baba Jan of Gilgit Baltistan after nearly a decade of unlawful imprisonment. The Imran Khan government was forced to surrender before the people of Pakistan occupied region after Pakistan was slammed and isolated by various international organisations at several platforms for human rights violations.

A case was filed against him for raising the issue of illegal allotment of marble mines to Chinese companies in Nasirabad valley of Hunza. Pressure by the United Nations and various other forums globally has worked for the release of the activists. This comes as a defeat for Pakistan Army which has used Gilgit Baltistan as a colony to suppress common people.

Pakistan was forced to release political prisoner Baba Jan of Gilgit Baltistan as there have been protests by activists but gained momentum in October as protestors questioned the draconian law under which the activists have been arrested, saying the region is not a part of Pakistan and its laws do not apply here and demanded the release of political prisoners, who are serving illegal sentences. Baba Jan, a prominent local activist-cum leader was serving a ninety-year sentence on trumped-up charges.

There are also reports that Iftikhar Hussain Karbalai has also been released from Ghahkuch jail after nine years of imprisonment. According to Pakistani media reports, sources say that an agreement was reached between the protestors in Hunza a month ago for the release of the political prisoners.

Baba Jan and two other youth activists from Hunza, Amir Khan, and Iftekhar Hussain, were convicted in August 2011 by an anti-terrorism court for participating in a mass movement against the inaction of the government during the Attabad incident. Time and again, political activists from Gilgit Baltistan have raised the issue of Baba Jan and other political activists at international platforms, including the United Nations, but Islamabad has been suppressing people under Schedule-IV of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Baba Jana's case is a stark reminder of the sorry state of human rights in the region where an activist and political worker had to face a life sentence for campaigning against injustice and state oppression. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM reaches Ahmedabad to review coronavirus vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed here on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to ireview coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, an official said. From the airport, Modi proceeded to pharma major Zydus Cadilas plant...

Ukraine reports single-day record of COVID-19 cases

Kiev Ukraine, November 28 ANIXinhua Ukraine reported 16,218 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking the record of highest daily cases for a second straight day. The country has registered 693,407 COVID-19 cases so far, including 11,909 death...

ISL 7: Mohun Bagan were superior to East Bengal, says Habas after historic win

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated arch-rivals SC East Bengal 2-0 in the Indian Super Leagues ISL first-ever Kolkata derby on Friday and head coach Antonio Lopez Habas was pleased with his teams performance in a match of great importance. Goals from ...

Soccer-Arsenal a few transfer windows away from mounting title challenge: Arteta

Arsenal have a long way to go before they can be considered title contenders and need at least a few more transfer windows to develop a squad capable of bridging the gap with the elite Premier League clubs, manager Mikel Arteta has said. Ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020