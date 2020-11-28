Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19 deaths in Argentina top 38,000

Argentina reported 275 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total to 38,216, the country's Health Ministry said Friday.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 28-11-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 12:35 IST
Covid-19 deaths in Argentina top 38,000
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported 275 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total to 38,216, the country's Health Ministry said Friday. Meanwhile, 7,846 new cases were reported, taking the national count to 1,407,277. A total of 1,235,257 patients have recovered from the disease so far and 133,804 cases were still active, according to the ministry. The province of Buenos Aires, with 614,872 cases, is the most affected district.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced Friday that the "Social, Preventive and Obligatory Distancing" measures in place across the country to control the pandemic will be extended to Dec. 20, with the exception of three cities in the south which still remain in a stricter phase of "Social, Preventive and Mandatory Isolation." Argentina could face a second wave of outbreaks, but the country should have the advantage of being able to count on a vaccine by then, he told local media. "That will allow us to face that second wave better armed and with 25 per cent of the population immunized." (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday took part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue here among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Sri Lanka is hosting the fourth trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation with...

CBI searches in W Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, UP in coal mafia scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Saturday conducted searches at several places in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with cases related to coal mafia, officials said. According to officials, CBI teams co...

PM reaches Hyderabad to visit Bharat Biotech plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday as part of his three-city tour to take the stock of COVID-19 vaccine development. After landing at Hakimpet Air Force station here, he was received by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Ku...

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri borders stay put, most refuse to go to north Delhi protest site

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centres new agri laws stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri border points for the third consecutive day on Saturday amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020