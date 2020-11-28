Baffled Imran Khan denies permission for anti-govt rally in Multan

Baffled by protests against his government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not give permission to the political parties to hold anti-government rallies in Multan and other cities due to the spread of Covid-19. "The coronavirus is spreading dangerously, therefore the opposition should postpone PDM public meetings," Dawn quoted Khan as saying while talking to spokespersons at the Prime Minister House.

Quoting the prime minister, a participant of the meeting said: "The government will strictly enforce standard operating procedures and not allow the opposition to hold rallies as the health guidelines did not permit large gatherings." Prime Minister Khan's spokesperson warned people that those who will attend public meetings be sent behind bars.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party alliance to protest against the Imran Khan-government, has held four public meetings against the government in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar while two are scheduled for Nov 30 and Dec 13 in Multan and Lahore, respectively. The meetings had witnessed a huge turnout.

On Friday, several Pakistan Peoples Party workers were arrested by Imran Khan-led government in order to stop the Opposition parties from organizing the PDM rally. Slamming Khan for the arrest of several Pakistan Peoples Party activists in Multan, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday made it clear that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally on November 30 will be definitely held.

Responding to a video shared on Twitter by Kasim Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, showing PPP activists being taken in a police van, Bhutto said, "Fascist regime continues to arrest Democratic activists in Multan. These puppets are scared of jiyalas. Try as they might they cannot stop PPP from marking our foundation day along with PDM leaders on 30th November." Overnight on Friday, police sealed Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium, where the PDM event is scheduled to take place on November 30, Dawn reported. (ANI)