Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baffled Imran Khan denies permission for anti-govt rally in Multan

Baffled by protests against his government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not give permission to the political parties to hold anti-government rallies in Multan and other cities due to spread of Covid-19.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:31 IST
Baffled Imran Khan denies permission for anti-govt rally in Multan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Baffled by protests against his government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not give permission to the political parties to hold anti-government rallies in Multan and other cities due to the spread of Covid-19. "The coronavirus is spreading dangerously, therefore the opposition should postpone PDM public meetings," Dawn quoted Khan as saying while talking to spokespersons at the Prime Minister House.

Quoting the prime minister, a participant of the meeting said: "The government will strictly enforce standard operating procedures and not allow the opposition to hold rallies as the health guidelines did not permit large gatherings." Prime Minister Khan's spokesperson warned people that those who will attend public meetings be sent behind bars.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party alliance to protest against the Imran Khan-government, has held four public meetings against the government in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar while two are scheduled for Nov 30 and Dec 13 in Multan and Lahore, respectively. The meetings had witnessed a huge turnout.

On Friday, several Pakistan Peoples Party workers were arrested by Imran Khan-led government in order to stop the Opposition parties from organizing the PDM rally. Slamming Khan for the arrest of several Pakistan Peoples Party activists in Multan, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday made it clear that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally on November 30 will be definitely held.

Responding to a video shared on Twitter by Kasim Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, showing PPP activists being taken in a police van, Bhutto said, "Fascist regime continues to arrest Democratic activists in Multan. These puppets are scared of jiyalas. Try as they might they cannot stop PPP from marking our foundation day along with PDM leaders on 30th November." Overnight on Friday, police sealed Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium, where the PDM event is scheduled to take place on November 30, Dawn reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka CM's political secy hospitalised after 'suicide'

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas political secretary and relative N R Santosh who was hospitalised following alleged suicide attempt, is stable and cheerful, and may be discharged in a day or two, doctors treating him said on Satur...

J-K Administrative Council approves policy to improve telecom, internet connectivity in UT

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the JK Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy JKCCIP to improve telecom and internet connectivity to fulfil objectives...

COVID-19: SC seeks implementation of guidelines by Centre, states on Anganwadis

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justi...

Rugby-All Blacks go back to basics to beat Pumas and snap losing streak

New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.The All Blacks scored five tries to earn a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020