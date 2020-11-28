Left Menu
Iranian President accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused Israel of being behind the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

28-11-2020
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused Israel of being behind the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The President said that the incident will not disrupt the "scientific growth" of the country and will only make young scientists more determined "to continue the path of this precious martyr," Sputnik reported.

The Iranian Defense Ministry informed on Friday that the head of its research and innovation center, Fakhrizadeh, had been killed. In a Twitter post, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said "terrorists" murdered an eminent Iranian scientist on Friday. "This cowardice with serious indications of Israeli role--shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators Iran calls on int'l community and especially EU to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror," the tweet read.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami in a message on Friday condemned the assassination of the outstanding manager in Iran's defense sector, saying that perpetrators of the 'big crime' will certainly be punished severely, IRNA reported. "Such crimes will not undermine the determination of the Iranians to continue this glorious and powerful path, and severe revenge and punishment of the perpetrators is on the agenda," he added.

Iran started to withdraw from the commitments of the 2015 nuclear deal in 2019, which was a year after Trump pulled out of the agreement and unleashed sanctions on Iran. (ANI)

