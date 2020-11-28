Iran's Khamenei urges 'punishing' of those behind scientist's killing

Tehran [Iran], November 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday called on the country's authorities to hold accountable those responsible for the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, noting the importance of continuing his scientific efforts. Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, was severely injured as a result of gunmen attack on Friday in the town of Absard in the Tehran region and died later from his wounds in a hospital.

"All relevant administrators must seriously place two crucial matters on their agendas: 1st to investigate this crime and firmly prosecute its perpetrators and its commanders, 2nd to continue the martyr's scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active," Khamenei wrote on Twitter. On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused Israel of being involved in the death of the nuclear scientist, and called on the international community to condemn the act, which he called one of "state terror."

Earlier on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani also said that "zionist mercenaries" killed Fakhrizadeh, adding that the crime would not go unanswered. (ANI/Sputnik)