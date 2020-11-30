Left Menu
Biden-Harris announce all-women White House communications team

US President-elect Joe Biden has appointed an all-female White House communications team, choosing former Barack Obama administration's State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki as his White House press secretary, Biden-Harris's transition team made the announcement on Sunday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:39 IST
Photo Credit: Biden-Harris presidential transition Twitter account. Image Credit: ANI

US President-elect Joe Biden has appointed an all-female White House communications team, choosing former Barack Obama administration's State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki as his White House press secretary, Biden-Harris's transition team made the announcement on Sunday. "I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," Biden said.

"...These communications professionals express our commitment to building a White House that reflects the very best of our nation," said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden's communications team will be led by Kate Bedingfield, who will serve as the White House Communications Director. Bedingfield has served as Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director for the Biden-Harris Campaign.

"I'm unspeakably proud to have the opportunity to serve as White House Communications Director for @joebiden," Bedingfield tweeted. She has served as Communications Director for Vice President Biden and as Associate Communications Director, Deputy Director of Media Affairs, and the Director of Response in the Obama-Biden White House.

Jen Psaki, who has been chosen for the role of White House Press Secretary, currently oversees the confirmations team for the Biden-Harris Transition. "Honored to work again for Joe Biden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead the economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in," Psaki tweeted.

During the Obama-Biden administration, Psaki held several senior roles, including White House Communications Director and State Department Spokesperson under then-Secretary of State John Kerry. Although election officials in battleground states have already certified Biden's victory, however, US President Donald Trump continues to question the legitimacy of his win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections.

Moreover, Trump has sought recounts in several states. Besides, lawsuits have been filed in states and federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. (ANI)

