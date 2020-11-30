Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concerned about states using terrorism as an instrument of their state policy- India at SCO

India has raised concerns over state sponsorship of terrorism at the SCO meet with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu stating that "terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism was the most important challenge faced by us."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:33 IST
Concerned about states using terrorism as an instrument of their state policy- India at SCO
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addressing the 19th meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government through video conferencing on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

India has raised concerns over state sponsorship of terrorism at the SCO meet with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu stating that "terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism was the most important challenge faced by us." He said that India condemns terrorism in all its manifestations but is particularly concerned about countries which use terror as an instrument of state policy.

This is the first time that the summit-level meeting is being held under India's chairmanship since the country gained full membership of the organisation. Alluding to Pakistan raising bilateral issues at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet, Naidu said this is against the spirit of the multilateral fora.

"It's unfortunate to note that there had been attempts to deliberately bring bilateral issues into SCO and blatantly violate well-established principles and norms of SCO charter. Such acts are counterproductive to the spirit of consensus that defined SCO," he said. "The most important challenge faced by us is terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism...India condemns terrorism in all its manifestation. We are particularly concerned about states that leverage terrorism as an instrument of their state policy," he added.

India also pitched for reforms in global institutions including WHO. "The socio-political impact of Covid-19 has been more acute and has exposed the weakness of global institutions. This is the time to bring in much-needed reforms to our global institutions, including WHO, and rework our development strategies to face a post- Covid-19 world," Naidu said. "More than 60 per cent of the vaccines for global immunization programs are being manufactured in India. More than 30 indigenous vaccines for Covid-19 are currently being developed in our country, three of them are in an advanced stage" he added.

India also proposed several new initiatives to give momentum to the trade, economic and cultural agenda. "During the chairmanship of our tenure, we've proposed to create a special working group on start-ups and innovations. India has created robust dynamic environment for start-ups. India made an offer to annually host special working group for start-ups" Naidu added.

He said ties between India and SCO region have flourished uninterrupted for thousands of years. "By 2025, India's GDP is expected to reach 5 trillion. It will be the youngest nation with an average age of 29 years." Speaking on the coronavirus pandemic, the Vice President said that India has shown "resilience" and ensured the economic stability of the country, which has been recognised in the global community.

"India has bravely fought global pandemic and has shown remarkable resilience in fighting the virus as well as ensuring economic stability. India has kept its Covid-19 death rate at the lowest level in the world. India's efforts have found global recognition," he said. During the meet, India also extended an invitation to the SCO member states for SCO Food Festival.

"To commemorate the 20th anniversary of SCO in 2021, India will also be hosting SCO Food Festival in India. I would like to extend an invitation all member states to participate in this event," Naidu said. India assumed the Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government on November 2, 2019, as per rotation from the previous Chair - Uzbekistan and will complete its year-long tenure on November 30, 2020, by hosting the 19th session of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG). (ANI)

Also Read: "Let's go cycling": Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Answering the call for help in Thailand

According to UN data, one in three women worldwide experiences physical or sexual violence mostly at the hands of an intimate partner. In 2019, 243 million women and girls, aged between 19 and 49, were affected by sexual andor physical viol...

US embassy in Hungary slams article likening Soros to Hitler

The United States Embassy in Budapest on Monday condemned an article published by a Hungarian official that drew parallels between American-Hungarian billionaire George Soros and Adolph Hitler and the Nazis. The embassy posted on its Twitte...

With 312 cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count crosses 50,000 mark

The COVID-19 count in Ahmedabad crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday after 312 cases were detected, while 13 deaths took the toll to 2,060, an official said. The districts caseload now stands at 50,077, while the discharge of 344 people took t...

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes on sale

A company has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimers disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier for people to learn whether they have dementia. It also raises concern about the accuracy and impact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020